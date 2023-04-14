US airman arrested over classified leaks

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland an-nounced the arrest made “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information”.

Addressing a news briefing, Garland named the suspect as Jack Teixeira — previously identified by US media as a 21-year-old airman, and the apparent leader of an online chat room where the document trove first emerged.

Garland confirmed that Teixe­ira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard, and said FBI agents took him into custody “without incident”.

Jack Teixeira ‘leads’ an online chat room where document trove first emerged News helicopter footage showed the suspect, in red shorts with his hands behind his back, being placed by heavily-armed agents into an unmarked sports utility vehicle, in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts.

Teixeira was due to make an initial appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massa-chusetts.

US media began honing in on Teixeira after The Washington Post reported that hundreds of pages of documents had been posted on the social media platform Discord by a man who worked on a US military base.

According to The New York Times, a “trail of digital evidence” pointed to Teixeira as the leader of the private chat group on Discord, called Thug Shaker Central, where the documents surfaced.

The embarrassing security breach has revealed US unease over the viability of a coming counterof-fensive by Kyiv’s forces against Russian troops as well as concerns about Ukrainian air def­e­nses, and pointed to US spying on allies.

President Joe Biden addressed the leaks during a visit to Ireland, saying he was “concerned” but that the intelligence community and Justice Department were “getting close” to identifying the source of the leak.

Reports said the alleged leaker, who went by the nickname “OG”, regularly posted documents in the chat group in question for months.

The group of around 24 people, including some from Russia and Ukraine, bonded over their “mutual love of guns, military gear and God,” and formed an “invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord,” reported the Post — which like the Times cited unidentified members of Thug Shaker Central.—AFP