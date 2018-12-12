US-Aid offers support for setting up five mother and child hospitals

Staff Reporter

US-Aid has offered its cooperation for setting up 5 mother & child hospiztals in different districts of Punjab. US–Aid would also join hands with Punjab Health Department for strengthening of health services in public sector. In this regard a delegation led by Director Health US-Aid Sangeeta Patel called on Provincial Health Minister here today and discussed various ongoing joint projects in the health sector.

“Punjab Government strongly believe in taking solid initiatives for saving lives of mothers and children and their health as well” said the Minister. She told the delegation that for the first time in the history of the Pakistan five hospitals exclusively for mother and child would be set up in 5 different districts besides a state of the art mother & child center at Sir Gangaram Hospital would also be established. “All efforts were being made to achieve certain targets given by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Provisions of health facilities at gross root level were also ensured” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid. “Targets of health sector would be achieved at district level and a special monitoring cell has been established to monitor development schemes at districts” she told the US-Aid. The Health Minister also said that emergencies of hospitals were being improved and strict mechanism of attendance of health staff adopted by the Health Department.

Director Health US-Aid Sangeeta Patel while acknowledging initiatives for improvement of public health sector said that Punjab was playing leading role for strengthening of health services. “US-Aid would enhance its cooperation for achieving certain goals. Mother& Child hospitals would definitely reduce mortality rate during deliveries. We are ready to provide all possible technical and financial support for establishment of mother and child hospitals” she offered.

Meanwhile Dr. Yasmin Rashid participated annual convocation of Institute of Child Health as a chief guest and distributed degrees to the graduates in seven disciplines. Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences and Dean Of Institute were also present.

