US aid ban to impact security coop: Ghafoor

Do not want current situation with US to escalate: Dastagir

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that United States suspension of aid to Pakistan would impact bilateral security cooperation between the two nations.

The Pakistani military spokesman, in an interview with Voice of America said, “Suspension of US assistance will impact bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts. “But it will not deter our resolve to fight terrorism.”

Gen Ghafoor said that Pakistan never fought for money, but for peace. “We have paid a heavy price both in blood and treasure.”

The spokesman further said the Pakistan Army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists including Haqqanis.

“There are no organised terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan,” he maintained. The DG ISPR further said that casting doubts on Pakistan’s efforts would not be good for common objectives of Washington and Islamabad.

“Casting doubt on our will is not good to our common objective of moving towards enduring peace and stability.”

He further vowed that “Pakistan shall continue its sincere efforts in best interest of Pakistan and peace.”

Speaking to a news channel, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir on Friday said that the country does not want to escalate the current situation which arose due to “Trump’s mercurial nature” and added that Pakistan’s cooperation with the US will remain.

Dastagir said the ties are in a state of “cold peace” and regretted the use of such language by Trump. “You do not use such language with allies.”

Elaborating on US aid to Pakistan, the defence minister said that facts need to be put forward first and added that, according to US statistics, military aid to Pakistan has reduced by 62 per cent from its peak and Coalition Support Funds have reduced by the same number.

He added that economic aid has also reduced by 73pc. The defence minister maintained that the reduction in US aid will not have a significant effect on the country.

Dastagir also said that the finance ministry is preparing a paper and there would be complete accountability regarding the amount of aid received and used by Pakistan over the course of the war on terror.

Dastagir lamented that the US has even included funds which were given for anti-narcotics effort and which were not related to the war on terror.

Reiterating the losses Pakistan has suffered and the sacrifices the country has given during the war, the defence minister said the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

He added that the country and its armed forces learned their lesson after the Osama bin Laden raid and the armed forces are well trained and alert.

“This is not Salala and bin Laden’s Pakistan, this is Pakistan after Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad,” said Dastagir.

He also said the objective is to restore peace in Afghanistan and added that the US had asked for an operation in North Waziristan, which was conducted after capacity building.

Dastagari further said the armed forces conduct operations in whichever valley they receive information regarding the presence of terrorists.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, talking to a news channel said on Friday that Pakistan does not ‘totally reject the unorganised presence of the Haqqani network’, although in the same vein adding that the organised presence of sanctuaries has been destroyed during military actions.

He said that the Haqqani network’s sanctuaries in North and South Waziristan, Khyber Agency, Bajaur etc were destroyed. “We have asked the US officials to come and visit and see for themselves,” said the foreign minister.