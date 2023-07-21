The United States once again dismissed allegations regarding the cypher narrative as baseless, reinforcing its stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed his frustration with the recurring accusations, stating that he has addressed this matter numerous times before.

Miller emphasized that the accusations against the US are completely unfounded and without merit.

He reiterated that the United States remains committed to respecting the sovereignty of all countries and refrains from meddling in their internal politics.

Miller stressed that the US-Pakistan relationship is founded on mutual respect and cooperation, and any claims suggesting otherwise are simply false.

The cypher issue gained attention when former Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, recorded a statement before a magistrate under Section 164.