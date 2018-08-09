US administration looks forward to work with new leadership in Pakistan: Acting Ambassador

PTI believed in strong, trust-based relations with United States: Imran

Zubair Qureshi

Acting US ambassador to Pakistan John Hoover on Wednesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and congratulated him on behalf of his government and people of the United States in general elections held on July 25, 2018.

While thanking the ambassador, Imran Khan said his party believed in strong, trust-based relations with the United States.

The PTI chief, whose party has emerged as the single largest party in the wake of July 25 general elections at Centre, KP and Punjab and is all set to form governments there told the envoy that the ups and downs in the relations between the two countries were because of the lack of mutual trust. Imran said he was looking forward to enhancing and establishing strong diplomatic ties as well as stable economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the US. About the Afghanistan issue, Imran said Pakistan wanted stability in the country as peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of both Pakistan and the US.

The US envoy said the US administration valued relations with Pakistan and looks forward to working the new leadership of the country and sort out all irritants presently existing between the two countries.

Imran said that he has always emphasised on the need for political solution for resolution of Afghanistan issue. War and use of force will is not the solution, he told Hoover.

It may be mentioned that Imran Khan has recently met with EU Ambassador, ambassadors and representatives of various missions including Japan, Iran, UK, UAE, UN and others and they have conveyed him best of luck for his role as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

