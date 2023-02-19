US accuses Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Saturday accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, saying Moscow’s forces had conducted “widespread and systemic” attacks on the country’s civilian population.

She made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades.

“The US has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” she said in an address to world leaders at the gathering.

It is the first time that the United States has formally designated Russia’s actions in Ukraine as crimes against humanity.