US accuses again

AMERICAN Vice President Pence, during his visit to Kabul, has resorted to wild accusations and threats saying “for too long has Pakistan provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organizations, but those days are over”. He also added that President Trump has put Pakistan on notice, prompting the Foreign Office to respond that allies do not put each other on notice.

The continued attempts by the United States to blame Pakistan of harbouring terrorism despite repeated clarifications and assurance by Islamabad is clearly testimony that Washington wants to pressurize Pakistan into accepting ignominious demands ignoring its own interests as it did in the past. It is queer that the United States is antagonizing a country that has a track record of achievements in the fight against terror and which has offered tremendous sacrifices both in terms of men and material in this US-imposed war. History tells us that this region was peaceful and there was no issue of terrorism before the United States invaded Afghanistan, a country that never accepted foreign domination. Americans promoted Jehad to oust the then Soviet Union from Afghanistan but instead of allowing the country to manage its affairs on its own, it militarily intervened as per its policy of regime change and the result is before us all. The entire region is boiling and some major setback to peace and stability could occur any time due to headstrong policies of the United States. Pakistan is already doing what it could to eliminate terrorism and there is visible evidence that the problem has been tackled to a great extent in the country. Whatever remnants of terrorists we are witnessing in Pakistan are due to foreign inspired and funded activities and Islamabad has provided evidence to Washington about involvement of Indian intelligence agency RAW and Afghan National Directorate of Security. As pointed out by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during interaction with Senate Standing Committee on Defence on Friday, eight out of nine terrorist attacks that took place in Pakistan during Moharram were carried out from Afghan soil. This shows that it is United States and Afghanistan that have to do more to strike a final blow to terrorism and not Pakistan. We hope that instead of hurling threats and brow-beating Pakistan, the United States would adopt a cooperative approach if it is genuinely interested in peace, security and stability of the region.

