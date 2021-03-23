US: 10 killed at Boulder supermarket shooting, suspect arrested

According to authorities, at least ten people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and a suspect who was wounded in the attack was arrested.

At a news conference on Monday night, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold held back tears when she revealed the death count. She claimed one of the victims was a police officer.

According to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, victims’ relatives were still being contacted, so their identities were not announced.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” he added.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) at a King Soopers store in Boulder’s Table Mesa neighborhood, which is about 28 miles (45 kilometres) northwest of Denver.

The suspect is receiving medical attention, according to authorities, and there is no more danger to the public.

A shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts was leading away from the shop in handcuffs before being laid on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, according to video clips from the incident transmitted earlier by news stations.

The man in custody seemed to be limping and had a bloody knee when he walked.

The Boulder Police Department’s Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said the investigation was still ongoing and did not have more details about the attack.

