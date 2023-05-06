Urvashi Rautela’s new videos in bold dress raise temperature online

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela won the hearts of millions of fans as she shared her new video online.

The Hate Story actor, known for her bold fashion sense and elegance, is not afraid to experimenting with different styles and always manages to turn heads with her stunning looks. The model is a true fashionista and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable glam.

Taking it to social media, the 29-year-old shared a BTS clip from a recent photo shoot, sizzling in a black Matthew Williamson embellished halterneck attire. For glam picks, Urvashi went with glossy lips, light-blushed cheeks, and glowing skin. To complete her sizzling look, the model went with red nail paint as she oozed oomph.

‘You have to keep breaking your heart until it opens,’ she captioned the post which soon went viral.

Earlier, the Grand Masti star made headlines after being linked with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah.

The fictional chemistry between the cricketer and the Bollywood diva started after the PagalPanti actor shared a fan edit on her social media featuring Naseem Shah’s heroics.

Urvashi has become a popular name in Bollywood while she amassed 70 million followers online. She appeared in several movies including Singh Saab The Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Kaabil, and Hate Story 4.