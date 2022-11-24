Uruguay and South Korea played out another drab draw to being their FIFA World Cup campaigns at the Education City Stadium.

Neither side managed to insert their influence on the game with luck also not favouring Uruguay who hit the post twice through Diego Godin and Fede Valverde.

The South American nation was the only team that managed to get a solitary shot on target which speaks volumes about the game.

Surprisingly, the game’s first clear chance fell to Hwang Ui-Jo who missed the gilt-edged opportunity to put South Korea ahead in the 34th minute when he skewed over from close range following a low cross from right-back Kim Moon-Hwan.

Godin then almost made them pay for the miss in the 43rd minute when he rose highest from a Valverde corner and struck the base of the post with a header.

A largely uninspired second half followed with Darwin Nunez, playing wide to make space for Luis Suarez and later Edison Cavani, curling a shot wide in the 81st minute.

With time running out Valverde tried his luck from distance and almost produced a magical breakthrough in the 90th minute for Uruguay but his effort cannoned off the post as South Korea hung on to take a point from the game.

It was the fourth nil-nil draw in this World Cup.

Earlier, Switzerland managed a 1-0 win over Cameroon thanks to a first-half strike from Breel Embolo in their Group G game.