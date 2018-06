City Reporter

Annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Shah Ghous Kazmi Mashehdi will be held at Darbar Sharif Badomalhi district Narowal on Saturday (June 2). Chairman Faqeerullah Shah Trust and Sajada nasheen Syed Suleman Ahmad Aali Kazmi Mashehdi will inaugurate the Urs celebrations while performing traditional ‘chadar’ on the grave of the saint. Renowned Qawals Asif Ali Santoo, Shahbaz Hussain and Fayyaz Hussain, Sohna Rangi Khan and others will perform on the occasion.