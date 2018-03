City Reporter

The 292th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri began at his mazar on Friday. Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri inaugurated the celebrations by performing traditional chador-laying ceremony at the grave of the saint.

Religious, spiritual, social and political personalities participated in the celebrations. Mehfil-e-Samaa would also be held during the urs days. The police have made security arrangements for the visitors.