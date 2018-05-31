Urs of Sachal Sarmast inaugurated

Former chief minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah inaugurated the 197th Urs of famous saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at the Daraza Sharif near Khairpur on Wednesday.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of Sachal Sarmast and distributed sweets among the devotees.

Addressing the occasion, Shah said the Sufis promoted religious harmony in their teachings and their message was not confined to any particular society but was beyond the geographical boundaries.

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto belonged to the land of Sufis and their message was also of love and peace.

He said Sufi institutes should be established all across the country. —APP

