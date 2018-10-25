Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Latif Bhitai starts

Our Correspondent

Matiari

The three-day 275th urs of the sufi poet, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has been started. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail accompanied by provincial ministers have officially commenced the urs on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the small rural town Bhit Shah in Matiari district, some 55 kilometres of Hyderabad, during the festival.

The unofficial urs ceremony has been performed by the shrine’s custodian Syed Waqar Ali Shah on Tuesday with an Ulema and Mashaikh conference, organised by the custodian, in the evening.Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was born in 1689 in Hala Haveli’s village Sui-Qandar located near Hyderabad, Pakistan. Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was son of Syed Habibullah and grandson of Syed Abdul Quddus Shah.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was a Sindhi Sufi scholar, mystic, saint, poet, and musician. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest poets of the Sindhi language. His collected poems were assembled in the compilation Shah Jo Risalo, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated to English, Urdu, and other languages.

His work frequently has been compared to that of R?m?: Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Professor of Islamic studies at George Washington University, described Shah Latif as a “direct emanation R?m?’s spirituality in South Asia.” He settled in the town of Bhit Shah in Matiari, Pakistan where his shrine is located. The major themes of his poetry include Unity of God, love for Prophet, religious tolerance and humanistic values.

