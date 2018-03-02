Urooj Khan wins double crowns in KP Youth Badminton Championship

Peshawar

Urooj Khan clinched double crowns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director Youth Badminton Championship after winning Women singles and Mixed doubles here on Thursday.

Director General Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Development Saleem Raza, AD Munir Abbas, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan, National Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Organizing Secretary Shehzad Khan, Chief Referee Bushra Khan, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

In the Women Singles Urooj Khan faced tough resistance against Iqra Khan in the marathon three sets battle, the score was 21-23, 25-23 and 21-19. The two players gave each other a tough fight with Urooj Khan, having good experience, did not succumbed to the pressure of Iqra and marched to victory.

For the third and fourth position match Fatima Yousafzai defeated Noreen Khan by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-19. Fatima Yousafzai did not look behind and raced up to the victory. In the Mixed Doubles Urooj and Masood defeated Nadeem and Fatima Yousafzai by 2-1, the score was 18-21, 21-19 and 23-21. In the third and fourth position Hayat Ullah and Saba defeated Haroon and Zarafshan by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18.

In the Junior category (Boys) Mekhail defeated Omar by 2-1, the score was 25-23, 21-23 and 21-17. Both Mekhail and Omar played well and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. Mekhail and Omar gave each other a tough fight with some forceful smashes, cross-court smashes and spin serve at the net were also witnessed. Omar has better reach but Mekhail after facing tough resistance managed his position by changing the strategy of long smashes and succeeded in bringing Omar at the net with semi-shorts. The strategy worked nicely and thus Mekhail marched into victory.

For the third and fourth position Salman beat Sana Ullah by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19. Salam and Sana Ullah, the two upcoming players played well against each other but overall Salman dominated the proceedings.

In the Men singles Tahir Khan defeatred Haroon Rashid by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 23-25 and 21-19. Both Tahir Khan and Haroon Rashid played well and enthralled the sitting spectgators with their superb display of attacking shorts and overhead smashes. In the third and fourth position Hamza defeated Zuhaib Khalil by 2-1, the score was 14-21, 21-19 and 26-24.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, cash prizes, rackets, shoes and bags to the position holders. He also announced Rs. 10,000 each for the three categories winners, Rs. 5000 for each category runners-up and Rs. 3000 and 2000 for the third and fourth position holders of all the three categories. He also announced Rs. 1000 each for all the participants of the Championship.—APP