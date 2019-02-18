Urology conference on March 8

A three day urology conference will begin from March 08 at a local hotel in Lahore under the supervision of Professor of Urology of Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nazeer.

This conference has been given the name of Urologist Summit 2019 where experts from other countries will also take part. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nazeer told that apart from Pakistan Urologists from United Kingdom, Ireland, United States of America, Saudi Arab, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and other countries will also be participating. He said that medical experts will deliver lectures on the modern techniques and methods especially in the field of Urology. He said that these 3 days long Conference will be held under the aegis of Pakistan Association of Urology and Surgeons and here experts of kidney and gall bladders will also deliver lectures.—INP

