Urgent measures required to address Afghan humanitarian needs: PM to Spanish FM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that urgent measures were required to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to ensure the economic stability of the country.

He stated this during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

The premier underlined the importance of a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He added that the changed reality in Afghanistan required a change in the world community’s outlook as well. He stressed that the well-being of the Afghan people had to be the utmost priority.

He called for positive engagement of the international community to ensure the security situation in Afghanistan was stabilized, peace was preserved, and any mass exodus was precluded.

Foreign Minister Albares lauded Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and personnel of diplomatic missions and international organizations. The Prime Minister assured Pakistan’s continued support in this regard.

On the bilateral plane, the Prime Minister hoped that Pakistan-Spain relations would continue to be strengthened in all fields. The Prime Minister also lauded the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in Spain.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Spain and both sides would commemorate this milestone through specific events.