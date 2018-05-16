Urgency for family planning stressed

Our Correspondent

Lahore

The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) organized a workshop on “Integrating Family Planning with Health and Beyond” on Tuesday.

The workshop was attended by key stakeholders from the sector including Dr. Inam Ul Haq from the World Bank Office in Pakistan, Dr. Yasmeen Qazi, Adviser to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Tariq MehmoudMian, Head of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians and Dr. Muhammad Tayyab a leading gynecologist and former head of the Society for Gynecologists, Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer, PPIF, Mr. Jawad Ahmed Qureshi explained that the PPIF was established to accelerate progress towards the achievement of economic goals in Punjab. High population growth contributed to the large numbers of out-of-school children and unemployed youth, while escalating challenges for provision of healthcare and other basic services in Punjab. He explained that the Fund provided a framework for increasing involvement of the private sector in the delivery of family planning services and that the PPIF was unique in the respect that the projects receiving financing were subjected to a rigorous monitoring and evaluation regime.

Dr. Inam Ul Haq from the World Bank stated that the PPIF should increase its scale exponentially to make a significant impact on the existing indicators and that the Fund could invest in social marketing as a high impact area with tremendous evidence signifying its success. He advised that the PPIF should increase its scope to include the public sector and advocate for provision of services at the Health Department facilities such as the Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals. He also said that with increasing urbanization in Punjab, there was opportunity to develop a new cadre of community workers for the urban and peri urban areas.

Moderating the first session, Dr. Yasmeen Qazi appreciated the suggestions from the participants and stated the workshop had yielded many innovative ideas that could potentially be turned into service delivery solutions.

Dr M. Nizamuddin moderated the second session, stressing the need to take the High Impact Practices to high unmet need areas that had routinely been identified through multiple surveys on family planning and called for scientific analysis of and implementation of those practices and lessons learnt.

Sarfarz Hussain Kazmi, Regional Director Rahnuma FPAP, detailed the micro-financing project that has been scaled to 25 districts with Khushali Bank while Dr. Humera Naeem, General Manager Health, HANDS presented on the Community-based Healthcare Service popularly known as the Marvi Model implemented in Sindh and currently replicated in Punjab with collaboration with PPIF in Muzaffargarh.