Urea sale increases by 11pc in 2021

A pro-farmer initiative by the PTI government to ensure smooth supply of Urea fertilizer across the country has resulted in an increase of the urea fertilizer sale by 11 percent in 2021 as compared to the last year, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engro Fertilizer, Nadir Salar Qureshi.

According to official sources, during the period under review the sale of Urea recorded 5.8 million ton increase and the country produced 0.6 million ton more Urea as compared to last year.

Qureshi said that in international market, prices of Urea increased three times that is why DAP affordability became an international challenge.

He highlighted that the country’s demand of DAP decreased by 15 percent and the demand of India decreased by 30 percent. He appreciated the government’s efforts to control the situation in a better way.—APP