Urea prices likely to shoot up

The domestic fertilizer industry is likely to further increase urea prices by Rs200 per bag in case the government fails to release remaining subsidy, well-informed sources in Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFS&R) told this scribe.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar Hayat Bosan held a meeting with the fertilizer industry and sought reasons for the increase in urea prices. The industry has already increased the price of urea by Rs100 per bag.

The Minister mentioned government ‘favours’ in support of the industry, including GST restructuring on inputs in the next budget. He expressed his annoyance at the decision to unilaterally raise prices of urea that has embarrassed the outgoing government.

The industry gave the rundown of events since the inception of subsidy scheme in 2016, the industry’s decision to limit the price rise by Rs. 106 per bag and the complications due to the processing of claims and resultant financial cost due to delayed payments.

“Industry appreciated the efforts of the Ministry but expressed remorse over non-fulfilment of commitment by the government and inordinate delays in the release of funds by the Ministry of Finance,” the sources added.

One of the participants of the meeting told this scribe that the industry had been running from pillar to post for the release of subsidy. Prime Minister’s office directive of July 24, 2017, for the release of payments on the basis of 80:20 was cited again and again but was not followed either in letter or spirit and payments of 80 percent remain pending and nothing is evident on 20 percent third-party validation process.

“Fertilizer industry maintains that in order to recover the exact amount, besides subsidy and industry’s contribution, and recurring financial cost, inflation and other factors, the price should have been raised by over Rs200 per bag,” he added.

The Prime Minister office on March 29, 2018, was informed about the rise in prices after April 15, 2018, in case of non-payment of pending amount. And with no response from the government, the industry was constrained to revise the prices upward to partially mitigate the liability and recover losses, he continued.