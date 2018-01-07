Urdu is our identity

Urdu is our national language and is spoken throughout the country. It is also one of the unique languages which has been progressing after passing through an evolutionary process attaining the status of a vibrant living language. But unfortunately it is disheartening to mention that our national language is neglected while English language is given much importance. Despite being the custodian of a rich culture and having a vibrant living language, we behave like a dead society giving secondary position to Urdu and take pride in speaking English, taking it as a symbol of prestige; but in fact it is a matter of shame.

National honour demands to popularise Urdu in our homes, schools, offices and above all in our interaction with foreign dignitaries by our leaders. Urdu language is essential for development of the country and its economy. It is also our responsibility to patronize our national language which is our lingua franca and represents our identity at the international interactions.

FIDA ZAMAN

Kech

Related