Urdu Cultural Day celebrated in INALCO France

The second edition of Urdu Cultural Day was celebrated by French National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in Paris, France with a splendid display of Pakistan culture, recitation of Urdu poetry, singing of Urdu songs and photographic exhibition of Pakistan’s rich cultural and architecture heritage.

Students and teachers of INALCO, members of French civil society and media persons attended the cultural day in large number, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was the chief guest.

Moin appreciated efforts of the Urdu Section of INALCO for successfully organizing the 2nd edition of Urdu Cultural Day and especially thanked the French students of Urdu section for their enthusiastic participation in various literary, cultural and social events.

He said that this event would help in promoting Urdu as one of the major languages of the World and would create more interest amongst the French students to learn Urdu language. While highlighting the effort of the Embassy of Pakistan to France to promote Urdu language in France.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp