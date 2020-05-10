Urban Slum Covid Response Programme today

Staff Reporter

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam will inaugurate Pakistan’s first Urban Slum Covid-19 Response Programme on Monday (today) in collaboration with the UN Habitat. Chairing the meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, Malik Amin Aslam said that the overall objective of the programme is to prevent spread of the coronavirus in urban slums areas and empowering local communities to mitigate economic impact of the virus. Briefing the meeting, UN-Habitat’s Country Manager in Pakistan, Jawed Ali Khan said that project would be launched on full scale in collaboration with federal and provincial governments.