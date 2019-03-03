Urban planning, service delivery not par with Karachi’s population growth

Karachi

Urban planning, management, and service delivery have not kept pace with population growth in Karachi, and the city seems to be headed towards a spatially unsustainable, inefficient, and unlivable form.

These views were expressed by panelists during a discussion at the Karachi Literature Festival 2019. They further said that the lack of urban planning affects not only the citizens on a livability scale, but also directly affects many of the utility service providers who cater to the growing demands of this mega-city.

One of the panelists said, “With nearly 50% of the residents of Karachi living in these katchi abadis, which grow at double the rate of the city at large, encroachment is a rampant problem, one that only continues to multiply.

Encroachments include all unapproved constructions, often illegal – not just on the ground, but also vertically where existing levels of houses or shops are converted to multi-stories without any process, planning, or building approvals.

As there are no approvals of the Building Control Authorities for such construction, provision of utility services to these premises is a challenge.”

The other panelist was of the view that encroachments also violate the right of way for utility infrastructure, thus creating a public safety hazard for the residents of these areas with potential for injury, electrocution, or worse. “Buildings, shops and homes, which are unplanned and unapproved not only affect utility distribution, but also endanger lives, he highlighted.

Multiple utility service providers have enabled investments worth billions of USD, to make improvements to Karachi’s infrastructure and supply wherever possible. However, the problem of encroachments expanding around Karachi disrupt distribution considerably.

There is also a high correlation between unplanned developments and utility theft, whether gas, water or electricity. —Agencies

