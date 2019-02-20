‘Urban Forestry Drive’to be launched soon

The Sindh Government will start implementing its project to do Urban Forestry in the province within a month as Karachi is going to be the first city to undergo the drive.

Sindh Minister for Forests and Wildlife disclosed this information while speaking as a chief guest at a dialogue on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)’ organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) at Karachi Gymkhana, said a statment here on Wednesday.

The Forests Minister urged the philanthropists, non-governmental organizations and corporate sector to come forward and actively participate in the upcoming urban forestry drive of the provincial government.

He said that the forests department had identified sites in Karachi where tree plantation would be carried out to promote urban forestry.

Banks of Malir, Lyari Rivers and other major storm water drains would be the most suitable places to do such an activity.

He said that plants and trees of native species would be mostly used to undertake this forestry campaign. He said that urban forestry campaign had been designed on the directives of Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the sake of conserving environment of main cities of the province.

The minister said that in the previous week, he had convened a meeting of the stakeholders including Local Government minister and Mayor Karachi to consult them on the upcoming urban forestry initiative in the city.—APP

