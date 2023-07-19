ISLAMABAD – Parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities on Wednesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently till July 23.

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Karachi.

Widespread rains brought pleasant change in weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level across the country.

The rains, however, brought the life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, frequent power outages and traffic jams in major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 195, Chaklala 136, Kachehri 91), Chakwal 154, Islamabad (Bokra 145, Golra 112, Zero Point 106, Airport 77, Saidpur 51), Sialkot (City 107, Airport 41), Jhelum 100, Mangla 99, Lahore (Tajpura 90, Airport 59, Nishtar Town 55, Upper Mall 51, Lakshmi Chowk 44, Gulberg 32, Johar Town 30, City 23, Iqbal Town and Qurtaba Chowk 22, Gulshan-e-Ravi 19, Samanabad 18, Mughalpura 10, Chowk Nakhuda 07, Farrukhabad 06, Shahi Qila 01), Murree 64, Gujrat 56, Mandi Bahauddin 54, Gujranwala 21, Sargodha 13, Attock 08, Multan 07, Narowal 06, Bahawalpur (Airport 04, City 01), Joharabad and Kot Addu 02 and D G Khan 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 86, Mardan 36, Malam Jabba 32, Kakul 16, Saidu Sharif and Dir 04 and Cherat 01.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 68, City 54), Rawalakot 60, Kotli 44 and Garhidupatta 12.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue across the country with occasional heavy falls during the next 3-4 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) till July 23 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad till July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts till July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.