LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains for the country during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu till July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is also expected in Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas during the forecast period.

Met Office has warned that widespread heavy rain can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that all the relevant departments have been put on alert to cope with any emergency due to heavy rains. She urged people to take necessary precautions as heavy rains may cause urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Pakistan Monsoon alert 🔔: a new monsoon spell is beginning today, with a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. This monsoon spell is expected to… pic.twitter.com/QGv35uzQ3l — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 13, 2023

Wet spell may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Dadu, Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.

In plains, high humidity made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in central/south Punjab.

Faisalabad and Bahawalpur received 29mm each rain, D G Khan 06mm and Sahiwal 01mm.