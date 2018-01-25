The government attaches great importance and priority to the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), gas pipelines, sensitive installations, bridges, dams, and border areas. For strengthening security measures, it is quite appreciable and praiseworthy to note that armed forces acquired latest drone technology for monitoring purposes of the important installations across the country.

According to the reports in the media, second drone Uqab, which has been prepared by a private company on the basis of latest drone technology has flight capacity of 15 hours, can carry missile and can be flown in a limit of 250 km with remote control. It is important to mention that through use of this latest drone technology, effective surveillance can be done and it has some unique features also while expenditures incurred on its production are far less than the drones manufactured by other countries.

Furthermore, Uqab drone can also be used for carrying out scientific and climate analysis besides surveillance programes and destroying enemy’s hideouts. The private company, which has developed Uqab, drone plans to present it in the market for sale as numbers of countries including some European countries have already shown their keen interest in the purchase of Pakistani drone and this is indeed quite creditable for its local developers.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

