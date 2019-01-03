The relentless efforts by the law enforcement agencies have resulted in improved law and order situation in Karachi – an economic hub of Pakistan. But fresh extortion demands and killing of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abadi has caused the unease and fear at the upturn of target killing in Karachi again. No doubt, the law and order enforcement agencies brought peace into the city but unfortunately, could not maintain it as Karachi has started bleeding again.

Actions like these by terrorists instigate sectarianism, demanding extortion and upturn target killing must be dealt with an iron hand. Along with law enforcement agencies, citizens and all political parties should wage united front against this resurging menace. With no more delay, the concerned authorities should launch projects like Safe City, being installed in Lahore and Islamabad.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

