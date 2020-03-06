UPSIGN Network, UKRI join forces to organise 3 global dev workshops

Staff Reporter

A UK based charity UPSIGN (UK Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) has partnered with UK research & Innovation (UKRI) to organise three development workshops in Pakistan on 9 -12th March 2020. Over 150 academics from the UK, Pakistan and the region will travel to Islamabad to take part in the workshops addressing sustainable development challenges linked to (1) Food Security, Agriculture & Nutrition, (2) Affordable Healthcare and (3) Clean and Affordable Energy / Water in Pakistan and the region. The activities will create and foster new relationships and develop new networks to address challenges aligned with the UN sustainable development goals.

The UKRI Lead Prof Nicola said, “UKRI is excited to work in Pakistan to address challenges aligned to the UNSDGs (UNSDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals), indeed, UKRI has allocated a total of £1.5b for research in partnership with low and middle income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.” UKRI is investing up to £200k (Pak Rs 40 million) on these workshops alone.

Prof Jawwad Darr, Chairman of UPSIGN Network (A British Pakistani) said “I’m very proud of the UPSIGN team’s efforts to volunteer their time and proactively facilitate British and other scientists to partner with each other for mutual benefit of the UK, Pakistan and the SE Asia Region”

Dr Khalid Mahmood (UPSIGN Cofounder) said “this is an exciting time where top universities and research institutes are taking part in the workshops. This includes researchers from more than 30 UK universities and research Institutes.”