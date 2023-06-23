Power breakdown has been a longstanding issue in Pakistan, and it’s that time of the year when electricity consumption moves up and generation capacity plunges.

UPS Uninterruptible Power Supply system is mostly used across the country of millions to provide backup power during load shedding or power outages as its system is backed by a battery that stores energy and an inverter that converts the stored power into power for hours.

It is norm for the prices of UPS systems to skyrocket during the summer season in light of higher demand for backup units.

With scorching heat in full swing, Pakistanis are looking for the best UPS Inverter options to deal with high mercury but finding a good UPS is not an easy task. As there are dozens of options available in main markets across Pakistan, here’s a guide for you to opt for the best UPS.

UPS Models Price 2023

Homage HVS-1214-SCC UPS Inverter Rs. 54,000

Tron Duo HTD-1011SCC UPS Inverter Rs. 32,000

NS Prime Plus 1202 UPS Inverter Rs. 32,500

Homage HVS-2414 UPS Inverter Rs. 29,000