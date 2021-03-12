Upper House expressed confidence in PM: Aleem

Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated newly elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi and said that the Senate House has expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has promoted democratic norms in this election and now it is hoped that the opposition parties will also openly accept these results which will pave the way for democracy and constitution-making in the days to come.

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on their victory and wished them well.

He said that all political parties in the Upper House like the Senate should play a positive role and perform their democratic role in solving the problems facing the country.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed his heartfelt grief over the demise of Member Punjab Assembly Malik Waris Kallo and said that Malik Waris Kallo was a sincere and well-versed politician who served along in Punjab Assembly which would be remembered as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of Malik Waris Kallo and help his grieving family to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.

