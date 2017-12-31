Uplift work worth billions continue round-the-clock: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that mega development projects of billions of rupees have been completed during the last four and a half years to provide relief to the people and the work is continuing on other mega projects of billions of rupees round the clock.

He said the common man is the focus of all development projects of the Punjab government and due to the projects launched by the PML-N government the living standards of the common man have increased and the people have received facilities of the life. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif express these views while addressing video-link meeting held at Model Town before his departure for Makkah Mukarma from Madina. The progress on the development projects to provide relief to the people was discussed in the meeting.

CM Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has introduced the system of third party audit apart from the internal audit system and due to this mechanism instant and transparent utilisation of funds has been ensured. He said in the 70 year history of Pakistan Punjab has got this special position that it has introduced and implemented an effective audit system due to which projects have been completed speedily and transparently.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government has turned the direction of its resources to the poor and less developed areas, and special funds have been provided for the development of districts of the South Punjab and these funds are 10 per cent more in comparison to the population than other districts. He said every project of the PML-N government reflects transparency and public service.

He said the PML-N government has resolved to work with more diligence for the development and welfare of the public during the next six month tenure of the government and the government will work round-the-clock to complete the on-going development projects in time.