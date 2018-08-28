Uplift schemes should be completed in stipulated time: Dr. Azra

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that 169 development schemes are going on in Sindh Health Department at the cost of 12500 million rupees and they should be completed in stipulated time to facilitate the masses.

She stated this while presiding over a meeting of Health Department here in her office here on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar and other officers also attended the meeting.

On this occasion Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar briefed the Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare regarding technical, administrative, development and procurement, monitoring and inspection wings of Health Department.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho asked to make more effective the role of Sindh Health Care Commission to facilitate the masses. She also directed to regularize the salaries of the employees of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Accident, Emergency, Ancillary Services Complex at Civil Hospital Karachi and Burns Ward should be completed at the complex at earliest.

The Provincial Health Minister was of the opinion that breast cancer in women was on rise and beside a comprehensive research on the subject and awareness campaign should be launched at a large scale to create awareness among the women to adopt preventive measures.

She stressed upon the officers for capacity building of the work force of the health department.

The meeting was informed that on the orders of the Water Commission 8 incinerators have been installed in seven public sector hospitals such as Jinnah, Lyari, Civil Hospitals Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.—INP

