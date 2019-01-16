Uplift projects to be completed timely in GB

Our Correspondent

Astore

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Barkat Jamil Tuesday said the provincial government was successfully going ahead with its plan for the socio-economic development of the area. Talking to media men, he said currently there were about 60 development projects were in progress in the district which would usher in the area’s prosperity. The work on these projects was temporarily facing problems due to harsh chill weather, he added.

He said work on Pranshang Mushkay power project was in final stages, completing by the end of current year which would help smooth supply power to 15,000 households in the area. The parliamentary secretary said that Prashang road project which cost about Rs 190 million help to boost economic activities. Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman had also made commitment to build six kilometer-long road for Shiang valley, he informed.

