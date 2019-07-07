Uplift plan for Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that provision of all basic amenities would be ensured and problems being faced by the Peshawarites would be solved on priority basis, as the provincial government was committed to the uplift of capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sustainable and durable grounds to revive the past glory of this historical city being the gateway of central Asia having rich cultural and aesthetic heritage. .Taimur Salim Jhagra expressed these views during a detailed meeting held with high ups of Peshawar Development Authority on developmental plan for the development and uplift of Peshawar. On this occasion, Director General PDA Muhammad Uzair briefed the Finance minister on the progress, development and beautification plans prepared for the city.