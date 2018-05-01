Uplift of labour class guarantee for real human development: Murad Shah

KARACHI : Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government believes that the real human uplift lies in the development of our labour class which is the engine of our industrial growth and growth of our economic system.

The Chief Minister stated this while addressing a programme organized by Sindh Labour department to observe World Labour Day by distributing welfare grants among the labourers here at Banquest Hall of the CM House on Tuesday.

Muarad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) right from the tenure of its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been trying to protect the rights of workers. “It was Shaheed Bhutto who had presented first ever labour policy in 1972 under which Workers Welfare Ordinance, employees Old Age Benefit (EOBI) and Industrial Relations Ordinance (IRO) were introduced,” he said and added that the IRO had ensured job security of workers, the industrial units or companies were bound down to give bonus to their workers.

He said that PPP slain chairperson Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto further worked on labour laws and worked hard to eliminate child labour and improved labour laws. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto reinstated the services of thousands of workers who were removed by dictators from different organizations, he added.

Talking about his government, Murad Ali Shah said that his government presented a comprehensive labour policy prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders. He added that the Sindh government has made an effective legislation to protect the rights of workers.

He quoted some laws such as Sindh Companies Profit (Workers Participation) Act 2015, The Sindh Differently Abled Persons (Employment, Rehabilitation & Welfare) Act 2014, The Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act 2014, Sindh Terms of Employment (standing Orders) Act 2015, Sindh Shops & Commercial Establishment Act 2015, Sindh Factories Act 2015, Sindh Compensation Act and various others.

The Chief Minister urged the industrialists to contribute as per their share in workers fund so that necessary facilities such as health, education and houses could be provided to the workers of this province. “They are the strength of your companies and they are the power of our economy,” he addressed to the industrialists.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the martyrs of Chicago were being remembered today but “I don’t want to forget the workers, male and female, of Baldia factory who were roasted alive in this city,” he said and added “their sacrifice would always be remembered.

The Chief Minister said that he would work for the welfare of children working on shops to earn square meals of their families. “I have a plan to rehabilitate them by providing them stipend equivalent to their earnings and impart them technical education to accommodate them in different industrial units and factories,” he added.

He also recalled the services of Asif Zaradri who introduced 18th Amendment during his tenure as a President of Pakistan under which various labour laws and functions of federal government were devolved to the provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leader Raza Rabbani shed light on the struggle of labourers for their rights all over the world. He also spoke about different legislations introduced by PPP government for upholding the rights of workers.

Rabbani Rabbani criticized the prime minister for inaugurating new Islamabad airport on International Labour Day and also lashed out for removing the name of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto from the new airport.

Labour & Information Minister Nasir Shah discussed the labour policy he had announced in February 2018. He termed it a big success of the PPP government. The other who spoke on the occasion included Minister P&D Saeed Ghani, Labour leader Mr Junedi, Industrialists Qasim Siraj Teli and Majeed Aziz.

The chief minister also distributed cheques of welfare among the workers.

Orignally published by INP