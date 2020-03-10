Uplift of 36 districts

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, Punjab, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar has said that Chief Minister of the Punjab has allocated Rs.23 billion for completing 6634 development schemes in 36 districts of the province including district Hafizabad under Punjab Municipal Services Programme. While talking to workers of PTI at Hafizabad, he said that initially construction work on 3740 development schemes had been launched with the cost of Rs.16 billion while approval of total 6487 schemes was accorded by the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that water supply and rehabilitation of sewerage system, installation of water filtration plants, construction of roads, provision of cleanliness machinery and installation of streets lights were included in approved schemes.