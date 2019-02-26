Upholding rule of law through legal fraternity top priority: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that upholding rule of law in the federal capital through legal fraternity is top priority.

The IGP Islamabad stated this while chairing a high level meeting with newly elected members of Islamabad Bar Association which visited Inspector General of Police Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by AIG Establishment Kamran Adil, who is currently heading legal and prosecutorial affairs for ICT Police including President Advocate Ch. Khanzada, Vice President Adv. Tahir Mehmood Raja, Gen Secretary Adv. Raja Yasir Shakeel and other members.

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad exchanged views with visiting members of Islamabad Bar Association and heard their problems including construction of new judicial complex.

He reiterated for development of impeccable and strong relationship with the legal fraternity. It was resolved that both police and Islamabad Bar shall overcome all legal issues through mutual help and cooperation.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the existing security apparatus shall be beefed up and strengthened in the wake of latest developed security situation.

The IGP Islamabad also shared the measures/action taken against drugs and land mafia since assumption of his charge as Inspector General of Police Islamabad with the delegation.

The Islamabad Bar Association delegation thanked the IGP Islamabad for the measures taken for improvement of relationship with legal fraternity.

Share on: WhatsApp