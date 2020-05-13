Upgrading of biometric verification system of EOBI demanded

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Biometric verification system of the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) should be upgraded and fine-tuned to ensure speedy processing of pensioners cases across the country, said Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He was talking to a delegation of EOBI pensioners which met him with Colonel (Retired) Zafar Iqbal.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam Khan said that these pensioners had toiled hard during their youth and productive age to qualify for the reward of this pension in order to run their kitchen during their retired life. He said that government must remove the inherent faults of computerized system to further streamline the expeditious payment to the pensioners.

He said that easy paisa shops are least interested in the immediate payment of pensions and they often try to cheat the pensioners on frivolous excuses. The FCCI President said according to easy paisa shops the biometric attestation system is insufficient to absorb the heavy work load and hence EOBI should upgrade its system to facilitate the pensioners.

He further told that due to old age the identification of pensioners also become difficult and they have to repeatedly visit easy paisa shops to get their pensioners. Moreover a special facility in the system may also is introduced to identify broken figure prints of the pensioners due to their old age.

Continuing, he told that last date for EOBI biometric attestation is May, 20 but due to corona lockdown, mobility of pensioners have been reduced and they would be unable to get their biometric attestation within this date.