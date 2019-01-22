Upgrade colleges

PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf had come into the power with the slogan of bringing change in the social sectors particularly health and education. It is heartening to see that Punjab government is taking some initiatives that will bring improvement in overall living standard of the people.

Reportedly Punjab Higher Education Commission has prepared a proposal to set up some thirty-five new degree colleges and five universities across the province. Of these, six colleges and one university will be established in Rawalpindi. Indeed given the increase in population, it is important that new educational institutions are established to cope with the demand but at the same time it is also important that the existing infrastructure is also upgraded keeping in view the modern trends. It will be unfair not to credit current Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who in his previous stints established several colleges and educational institutions in Rawalpindi city but currently all the colleges in the city are faced with shortage of lecturers. No lecturer has been appointed in the colleges for the past three years despite the fact that positions get vacant every year due to retirement. Situation in other districts of Punjab is no different. Therefore, we will urge the Punjab Government to immediately pay attention towards the matter and immediately fill the positions. Already the standard of education in government colleges has gone down and low and middle class people are left with no option but to send their children to private colleges. It is vital that the provincial government reviews the entire structure of public sector colleges and equip them with all the facilities keeping in view the modern trends. This is the only way we can improve the standard of education in these facilities and restore the confidence of parents to send their children to public sector colleges which have been built on acres of land but have become almost barren due to negligence of successive governments. We are confident that the Punjab CM will pay attention towards reviving these institutions.

