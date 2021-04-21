Upgradation of Tehsil Galiyat demanded

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

After the directive of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan on the proposal of creating new tehsils and subdivisions in Abbottabad district the Galiyat Action Committee (GAC), presented their demand for creation of Tehsil Galiyat to the Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Wednesday.

According to the details, while presiding a meeting regarding establishment of the new tehsils and subdivisions some one month ago the chief minister directed the Hazara commissioner and other relevant quarters to complete homework in consultation with the elected representatives and notables of the district and come up with a way forward to that effect.

A delegation of the Galiyat Action Committee met the Commissioner Hazara Division and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Wednesday and presented resolution which was passed earlier during GAC meeting held in Harnoi.

They said they have submitted demand for the establishment of the Tehsil Galiyat so that the administrative and civil affairs can be runned in an efficient manner for facilitation of the general masses of the mountainous inhabitants of Galiyat.