Update on schools reopening in 24 hours: Murad

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that he will update about the reopening of public and private schools in Punjab within 24 hours.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday, Murad Raas urged people to follow SOPs issued by the government in order to stem the coronavirus spread.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced the opening of educational institutes from May 24 in all those districts where the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is less than five percent.

The decisions came in an NCOC session held under the chairmanship of Asad Umar and was co-chaired by Lt General Hamooduz Zaman Khan.

SAPM Health, Sindh Health Minister and Chief Secretaries of all federating units attended the session via video link.