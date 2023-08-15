LAHORE – Hyundai has rolled out a time-limited offer for customers interested in buying any variant of the TUCSON.

The special cashback came into effect on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan – and valid till September 30. The automaker is offering Rs100,000 for customers upon the registration of their new Hyundai TUCSON.

The Hyundai TUCSON was first launched in Pakistan in 2020 and since then it has gained significant popularity C-SUV sector of the country.

The TUCSON’s lineup comprises GLS, GLS Sport, and Ultimate variants, and all carrying impressive exterior and interior features.

As of August 15, 2023, the TUCSON GLS is available at Rs7,365,000, GLS Sport Rs8,230,000 while Ultimate version’s price stands at Rs8,859,000 in Pakistan.

Here are the terms and conditions for the cashback offer.