Upcountry, twin cities to receive rain

Islamabad

The met office Sunday forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is forecast in Punjab at Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, federal capital, aKhaber Pakhunkhwas, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, D G Khan divisions.

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts of the country during Sunday and may persist till Monday. During last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand.—APP