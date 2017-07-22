Upcoming int’l calligraphy exhibition to promote Islamic legacy: Irfan

World renowned calligraphers to participate in Noon Walqalam

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the upcoming International Calligraphy Exhibition in capital would serve as catalyst to promote magnificent Islamic legacy and foster unity and solidarity in the Muslim world.

This four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition will be arranged by NH&LH Division in collaboration with Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from August 25, to commemorate 70th Independence Day celebrations.

Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would provide a platform to the young as well as professional calligraphers from across the country to showcase their innovative work and learn from the experiences of the renowned calligraphers from different countries.

Speaking during a meeting held at the division’s premises to review arrangements for the exhibition, Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui directed the relevant officials to ensure best possible arrangements for this exhibition in which a number of calligraphers from different countries will participate.

He said earlier a national calligraphy exhibition was arranged by the division with the title ‘Noon Walqalam’ which received overwhelming response from the calligraphy artists and youth.

After attending this exhibition, Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren offered his support for arranging International Calligraphy Exhibition in Pakistan.

Irfan Siddiqui said the calligraphy exhibition would open new avenues for the country to enhance collaboration for promotion of Islamic history, arts and culture. The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the country and abroad will give an opportunity to the young and professional artists to interact, share their skills and learn from each other’s experience, he added. This exhibition will also help revive the urge in youth to learn this glorious art which was diminishing in presence of modern technology, he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister was briefed about the arrangements of the exhibition by the officials. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Director General, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Rashid Hameed and other officials and calligraphers.