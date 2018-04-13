Upcoming general election

A country’s most crucial and vulnerable time is the moment when its general election is approaching – when the incumbent government hands over power to the interim government to conduct free and fair election. As days of election are coming nearer, polarizing is increasing day by day. The caretaker setup should be unbiased. The govt must ensure even if it is through some legislation of some sort. The sole task for caretaker setup is to hold in time fair elections in country.

It may be neutral but seems to be neutral. Antagonistic political leaders instead of trading accusations and character assassination against each other, they should come forward with a viable manifesto for the betterment of the people. Upcoming election marks the second time that a democratic government successfully hands down power to another – and we must do everything to ensure a fair and non-political interim government to see it through.

QAZI JAMSHED ALAM SIDDIQUI

Lahore

