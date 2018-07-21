Upcoming elections—a golden opportunity to transform Pakistan

Rayyan Baig

The basic difference between monarchy/ dictatorship and democracy is the right of public to choose their leaders. In the monarchy the peoples’ lives are predestined whereas in democracy they get the right to choose their own destiny by electing correct leadership. The elections after every 5 years are a blessing which give an opportunity to the electors to correct their mistakes, if any, in their judgment in previous elections.

It also affords an opportunity to the electors to change their choice basing on the performance or otherwise of a candidate. Unfortunately, most of Pakistanis take elections as a ritual and don’t realize the importance and power of their vote. The affluent/ educated voters generally evade the rigors of voting process ie standing in queue in hot weather. Some destitute voters wittingly or unwittingly sell their votes very cheap, while some vote just on the biases of cast, creed or clan etc.

A very small proportion of serious voters who genuinely remain concerned about the country are pitched against all these and the result is obvious. Interestingly, for next 5 years they all together cry and complain against the system and indifference of the politicians, who never visit their constituencies or care about their voters after the elections.

The successful politicians don’t consider their voters worth anything and forget all their promises and never go back to their constituencies till next elections. They mostly remain concerned only about their perks, privileges and rights, forgetting about the rights of those who made their entry into the assemblies possible. The lives of poor don’t change for good rather become worse as they keep yearning for basic amenities like medical care, clean drinking water and education etc.

The poor have become poorer with the passage of time but the politicians, in general, become filthy rich especially after coming into power. It doesn’t mean that only the politicians become corrupt, rather, due to their own corruption they fail to check the plundering of public money and anyone who gets a chance “makes hey while the sun shines”.

The poor ladies deliver children on roadside whereas the politicians get treatment from abroad on public expense for even petty flue. The Pakistani public is either too simple or insensitive about their sufferings and lack the awareness about their rights. The fact is fully exploited by the politicians and through gimmick, in which they have achieved mastery, they succeed in befooling the public and get reelected for next 5 years.

The breed of self-respecting, honest and visionary leadership, which Pakistan inherited at the time of creation, has become rare, though not extinct. Unfortunately, the opportunist politicians, who mostly get encouragement during dictatorship, have dominated the political scenario.

Pakistan has been blessed with huge economic potentials, unfortunately these have never been exploited for the collective benefits of the public. The politicians and their cronies, however, have made their fortunes from these rich potentials. As per US state department report, over 10 Billion $ is siphoned off outside the country every year, whereas we beg IMF/ World Bank and borrow much less than this amount at the cost of our honor and dignity. Pakistan has current foreign debts of around 93 billion dollars, whereas hundreds of billions of dollars of Pakistanis’ money is lying in Swiss Banks, UK, and UAE etc. There is no dearth of resources in Pakistan it’s the mismanagement and corruption which is eating Pakistan like termite.

Undoubtedly, the democracy is the best form of governance and the only choice for a progressive Pakistan. However, despite all its benefits the democracy without checks and balance can bring more harm to the country than dictatorship. The last 10 years of democracy in Pakistan have taken Pakistan’s foreign debts from 38 billion dollars to 93 billion dollars whereas internal debts have multiplied by four times.

The corruption and mismanagement has brought the country to the brink of being declared defaulter. We as a nation need to wake up and rise above our biases and think about Pakistan before it’s too late. We as voters are equal partners in the wrongdoings of corrupt politicians, as we have never tried to hold them accountable through our votes.

We must utilize the power of our vote to elect honest and capable individuals and reject those who have plundered this country and failed to solve our problems.

The upcoming elections are a golden opportunity in our hands and must not be wasted at all. Instead of crying for next 5 years, as ever before, all the Pakistanis must get out on 25th Jul, disregarding the hot weather, and cast their votes as per their conscience.

The Election Commission and Caretaker Government also need to ensure free and fair elections and create environment where people can exercise their right to choose without any hindrance.

Share on: WhatsApp