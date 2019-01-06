Upbeat employment report underscores US economic strength

Washington

U.S. employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages, pointing to sustained strength in the economy that could ease fears of a sharp slowdown in growth.

The upbeat employment report from the Labor Department stood in stark contrast with reports this week showing Chinese factory activity contracting for the first time in 19 months in December and weak manufacturing across much of Europe. Concerns about the U.S. economy heightened following surveys showing sharp declines in consumer confidence, manufacturing activity last month.—Reuters

