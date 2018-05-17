Up against the wall

Reema Shaukat

SOMEHOW Indian or international media is always looking for reasons to create hype about Pakistan and prove that it’s a state which is sponsoring terrorism. Mumbai attacks saga is one incident which after so many years, India is not able to digest its proven false ploy and whenever it gets a chance, it uses Mumbai attacks as a tool to malign Pakistan. Ten years since the Mumbai attacks which took place from November 26 to November 29 of the year 2008, the relations between both countries had receding tides. India criticised Pakistan and its security forces for the training of terrorists and fully created drama to grab attention of international community. If the details of Mumbai attack are followed one can clearly understand that such organized attacks were not easy to carry out without preparations and scouting about the areas.

While initial reports from India suggested the Mumbai carnage was a localized attack by militant malcontents in India because of the “Deccan Mujahedeen” decoy that was used to claim responsibility, evidence cited by Indian army and security experts based on phone intercepts, nature of weaponry, mode of entry by sea etc., has quickly focused the attention on Pakistan.” Likewise Washington Post on November 28, 2008 cited, “The US media has centred its attention on the links between the Mumbai attack and the resurgent terrorist groups which enjoy havens in Pakistan’s tribal areas as well as alleged protection or support from elements of Pakistani intelligence.” Indian media while blaming Pakistan forgot that during the time of Mumbai attack Pakistan was working closely with CIA and the question comes to mind is that with so much of liaison, why not the CIA had any prior information about this saga?

This incident after so many years of occurrence is now a declared false flag operation. This was also revealed by American academic and political scholar Dr. Kevin Barrett that President Obama at that time never wanted to distinguish between terrorist groups attacking India or USA. India, being a darling of the US was never questioned for Kashmir atrocities or blame game on Pakistan. President Obama at that time favoured official version of Mumbai attack and said that US was just as interested in prosecuting the attackers of the 2008 Mumbai carnage as India was. But those attacks have proven to be a false flag by the elements of the Indian government itself in partnership with the US. According to Dr Barret, a book titled “The betrayal of India” by “Elias Davidson” proves Mumbai attack as a created drama.

Recently, in an interview to daily Dawn, the three times, and ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Nawaz Sharif said, “Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” Pandora box is now open and Indian media has started making large pronouncements that India was always right that Pakistan sponsors terrorism. Such statements by Nawaz Sharif show that he has now reached a level where he does not bother about national interests. As the investigations about charged cases against him are reaching to turning point, he out of mere frustrations has started pointing towards judiciary and defence forces, without thinking how it will tarnish image of Pakistan internationally. He has reached a stage where he for last attempt to show to the world, “save me, I am the last wall standing between terror sponsoring establishment and the will of free world and democratic forces in Pakistan”.

These kinds of avowals show as if Pakistan is in a state of no war, no peace and emergency laws do apply in this period of hybrid warfare. Timings of this interview are crucial for Pakistan as the watchdog FATF has to take decision for Pakistan in June. As the seasons of elections will be in full swing, interim government will have to handle all the mess left by the previous government decisions. When on social media the war against defence forces is on by PTM, such confessions by ex PM give RAW, NDS, Western media, foreign funded NGO’s to target Pakistani youth for their vested interests. Likewise when Pakistan’s ties with Russia and China are improving in the region, such accounts lead towards mistrust.

After this interview of Nawaz Sharif, the present government called National Security Committee meeting and termed it as incorrect and misleading. In meeting, it was stated that India denied Pakistani investigators access to Ajmal Kasab, the convicted attacker who was hanged by India. The statement said that Kasab’s hurried hanging by India impeded the investigation of the case, while India repeatedly denied assistance in the probe when there was complete cooperation from Pakistan. Whereas rejecting the allegations and condemning the false assertions, NSC meeting concluded that, “At the same time, Pakistan continues to wait for cooperation from India on the infamous Kulbhushan Jadhav and Samjhota Express episodes,” Pakistan will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism on all fronts. Though NSC meeting clarified misleading statements but such irresponsible statements surely leave a question for us that even though Pakistan has made huge sacrifices to eradicate militancy, and when the hybrid war is taking steps towards kinetic warfare, are we able to keep our streets safe and let not turn into another Libya or Iraq?

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.